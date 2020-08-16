Disney has announced that all four seasons of the classic children’s show, “Bear in the Big Blue House”, will be coming to Disney+ on Wednesday 19th October 2022.

Bear in the Big Blue House provides children with valuable tools for growth in key areas of music, social skill development, and cognitive learning through integrated programs combining music, movement, and exploration. With Bear and all his friends, learn about cooperation, teamwork and more.

It’s been written by Pippin Parker, Lindsey Aikens, Joseph Mazzarino, P. Kevin Strader, Andy Yerkes, Chris Moore, Lynne Thigpen, Noel MacNeal, Mitchell Kriegman, and Claudia Silver.

The series stars Noel MacNeal, Lynne Thigpen, Tyler Bunch, Jim Kroupa, Peter Linz, and Vicki Kenderes-Eibner

While no international release has been announced, it’s likely this series will also be added and will be revealed soon.

Are you looking forward to the arrival of “Bear in the Big Blue House”?









For the latest Disney+ news, follow us on Twitter Facebook , and Instagram







