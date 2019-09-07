‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Returning For A Third Season

Disney has announced details on the return of ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure,’ to the Disney Channel. The show stars Mandy Moore (“This Is Us”) and Zachary Levi (“Shazam!”) as the beloved Rapunzel and Eugene. The third season kicks off with a special one-hour episode on Monday October 7th (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.

In the season three premiere, Rapunzel returns to the kingdom of Corona only to find that it has been taken over by an old enemy. Still reeling from Cassandra’s betrayal, Rapunzel must use her inner strength to save Corona and its people, including her parents, King Fredericand Queen Arianna. Sticking by her side is her partner in life, Eugene; her loyal chameleon sidekick, Pascal; no-nonsense and dutiful horse, Maximus; and Eugene’s best friend, Lance.

Eden Espinosa (Broadway’s “Wicked”) as Cassandra, James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s “Aladdin”) as Lance, Paul F. Tompkins (“Bob’s Burgers”) as Shorty and Jeremy Jordan (“Supergirl”) as Varian are among the talented voice cast. The music is by Academy Award®-winning Disney Legend Alan Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater.

Joining the voice cast in guest roles for season three are Sean Giambrone (ABC’s “The Goldbergs) as the teenage version of Eugene, Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) as the new age thug Kai, Chris Diamantopoulos (“Silicon Valley”) as a budding Flynn Rider, Betsy Sodaro (“Disjointed”) as the memory-stealing witch Clementine, Artemis Pebdani (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as the werewolf hunter Creighton, Gina Torres (“Suits”) as the rival Queen of Ingvarr and Tara Fitzgerald (“Game of Thrones”) as Zhan Tiri, the ancient threat to Corona.

Produced by Disney Television Animation “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure” was developed by animation veterans Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore. Sonnenburg serves as executive producer; Benjamin Balistreri is co-executive producer; Jase Ricci is story editor and co-producer; Alan Bodner is art director. Celebrated artist Claire Keane, who painted Rapunzel’s tower murals in the feature film, is the series’ visual development artist. Emmy Award-winning Kevin Kliesch serves as score composer.

While no Disney+ release was confirmed in the press release, all library and past seasons of Disney Channel shows will be moving to Disney+, so it will be available on Disney+ at some point in the future. Hopefully we will find out more clarification on how quickly new shows appear on Disney+ soon.

