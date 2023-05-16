During today’s Walt Disney Company Advertising Sales Upfront presentation in New York, it was confirmed that the upcoming Pixar animated series, “Win Or Lose”, will be coming to Disney+ in December 2023.

“Win or Lose,” Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original long-form animated series, follows the Pickles, a co-ed middle school softball team, in the week leading up to their championship game. Each episode offers a look inside the off-the-field life of a character—a player, their parent, the umpire—revealing their funny, emotional and always relatable point of view in a unique visual style.

The new series stars Will Forte, who will be playing the coach and David Lally is producing it. “Win or Lose” will be directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates.

On Friday, 16th June 2023, Disney will be doing a special presentation of “Elemental”, at the Annecy Film Festival in France and during the presentation, Pixar Animation Studios will also present an early look at never-before-seen materials from its first-ever original series “Win or Lose”, which is coming soon to Disney+.

