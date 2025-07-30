Disney has announced details on the upcoming Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, “Zootopia 2” during the Walt Disney Studios Showcase at this weekend’s Destination D23 event in Walt Disney World.

In “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Jared Bush, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios and the director of “Zootopia 2”, announced that Yvette Nicole Brown will join the cast of the highly anticipated animated release in two cameos as The Bearoness and EMT Otter.

Fans during the presentation were overjoyed when Patrick Warburton stepped onstage and revealed for the first time that he will provide the voice of Mayor Winddancer, a charismatic but clueless stallion who dreams of being as heroic in real life as the characters he once played on television.

Some first look images of these characters were also released:

Bush introduced multiple exclusive clips to those in attendance from the upcoming feature to wild applause and was joined in-person onstage by characters Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Clawhauser.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle. The Oscar-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard directs, and Yvett Merino produces.

“Zootopia 2” will be coming to cinemas on November 26th, 2025, and it’ll be coming to Disney+ in 2026. The first film, along with the spin-off series, is also available to stream now on Disney+.

