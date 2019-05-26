Legend Of The Three Caballeros Coming To Disney+

Last year, a new Donald Duck animated series called “Legend Of The Three Caballeros” was released in Asia, which consists of 13 episodes and features Donald Duck, José Carioca and Panchito Pistoles, who originally starred in the movie, Three Caballeros, which was the 7th classic Walt Disney movie that was released in 1945. And the characters have their own attraction at Epcot in Walt Disney World.

The series debuted on the DisneyLife streaming service in the Philippines and on the Disney Channel in South East Asia. And this week, the Japanese streaming service, Disney Deluxe officially announced the series would be coming to the new platform in June.

The series was created by Disney Interactive, which operates outside of Disney Television Animation, who create most of the animated series such as Ducktales, where the characters have also made appearances.

Recently, Donald Duck voice actor, Tony Anselmo announced at the Ontario Comic Con that “Legend Of The Three Caballeros” would be coming to Disney+. So it shouldn’t be too long before the rest of the world gets to enjoy this new series. It would also explain why Disney held off releasing the series in the US and Europe, since it would make a nice exclusive series for their new streaming service.

